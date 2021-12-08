Skip to Main Content
Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing in France

Watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val d'Isere, France.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val d'Isere, France.

Action begins on Saturday with the giant slalom, with runs scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. ET.

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Giant Slalom #1 - Val D'Isere

5 minutes
Live in
5 minutes
Men's Giant Slalom event will be showcased from Val D'Isere, France. 0:00

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Giant Slalom #2 - Val D'Isere

4 hours
Live in
4 hours
Men's Giant Slalom event will be showcased from Val D'Isere, France. 0:00

Return on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET for the slalom competition.

For more alpine skiing coverage, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

