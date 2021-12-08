Skip to Main Content
Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing in Switzerland

Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's Super G - St. Moritz

1 hour
Live in
1 hour
Women's Super G Alpine Skiing will be racing to you from St. Moritz, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET with the super-G event.

Return on Sunday at 4:30 a.m ET for the second super-G race of the weekend.

For more alpine skiing coverage, watch our live stream of Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for television broadcast times.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now