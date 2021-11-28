Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch World Cup alpine skiing in Austria

Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Sölden, Austria as the best women's and men's giant slalom racers compete.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Sölden, Austria.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET and 7:05 a.m. ET as some of the world's best women's skiers tackle the giant slalom.

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom Run #1 - Sölden

The best women's skiers in the world take to Rettenbach Glacier in Sölden, Austria for some giant slalom action in race 1.

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom Run #2 - Sölden

The best women's skiers in the world take to Rettenbach Glacier in Sölden, Austria for some giant slalom action in race 2.

Return on Sunday at at 4 a.m. ET and 7:05 a.m. ET for the men's giant slalom event.

 

