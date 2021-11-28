Watch World Cup alpine skiing in Austria
Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Sölden, Austria as the best women's and men's giant slalom racers compete.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Sölden, Austria.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET and 7:05 a.m. ET as some of the world's best women's skiers tackle the giant slalom.
Return on Sunday at at 4 a.m. ET and 7:05 a.m. ET for the men's giant slalom event.
