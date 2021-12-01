Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing in Slovenia

Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Live coverage begins on Saturday from Kranjska Gora

CBC Sports ·
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Coverage begins on Friday with the giant slalom, with runs scheduled to begin at 3:30 a.m. ET and 6:30 a.m. ET.

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Giant Slalom Run #1 - Kranjska Gora

1 hour
Live in
1 hour
The first run of Men's Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing will be coming to you from Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. 0:00

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Giant Slalom Run #2 - Kranjska Gora

4 hours
Live in
4 hours
The second run of Men's Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing will be coming to you from Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. 0:00

Return on Sunday for the second giant slalom event, with the first run set to begin at 4:30 a.m. ET followed by the second run at 7:30 a.m. ET.

 

