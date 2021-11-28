Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing in Slovenia

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m ET with the first fun of the giant slalom.

The second run is slated to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's Giant Slalom - 1st Run - Kranjska Gora Live in The first run of Women's Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing will be featured from Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. 0:00

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's Giant Slalom - 2nd Run - Kranjska Gora Live in The second run of Women's Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing will be featured from Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. 0:00

Return on Sunday for the slalom event, which features runs scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET and 6:30 a.m. ET.