Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing in Slovenia
Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m ET with the first fun of the giant slalom.
The second run is slated to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Return on Sunday for the slalom event, which features runs scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET and 6:30 a.m. ET.