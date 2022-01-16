Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Kitzbühel
Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kitzbühel, Austria.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET from the Hahnenkamm
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kitzbühel, Austria.
Action begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET with the first of two downhill races at the famous Hahnenkamm.
Return on Saturday for the slalom, which features runs at 4:15 a.m. ET and 7:45 a.m. ET
The second downhill race is scheduled on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET.