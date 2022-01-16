Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Kitzbühel

Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kitzbühel, Austria.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET from the Hahnenkamm

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Downhill - Kitzbühel

The top men's skiers will put their skills to the test as they tackle the infamous Streif course at the Hahnenkamm Downhill from Kitzbühel, Austria. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Kitzbühel, Austria.

Action begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET with the first of two downhill races at the famous Hahnenkamm.

Return on Saturday for the slalom, which features runs at 4:15 a.m. ET and 7:45 a.m. ET

The second downhill race is scheduled on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

