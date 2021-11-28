Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing in France
Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Courchevel, France.
Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 4 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Courchevel, France.
Coverage begins on Tuesday at 4 a.m ET with the first fun of the giant slalom.
The second run is slated to begin at 7 a.m. ET.
Return on Wednesday for another ginat slaom competition, with runs at 4 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. ET.