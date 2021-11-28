Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing in France

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Courchevel, France.

Coverage begins on Tuesday at 4 a.m ET with the first fun of the giant slalom.

The second run is slated to begin at 7 a.m. ET.

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's Giant Slalom #1 - Courchevel Live in Women's Giant Slalom event will be showcased from Courchevel, France. 0:00

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's Giant Slalom #2 - Courchevel Live in Women's Giant Slalom event will be showcased from Courchevel, France. 0:00

Return on Wednesday for another ginat slaom competition, with runs at 4 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. ET.