Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing in Sweden

Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Are, Sweden.

Live coverage begins on Friday from Are

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Are, Sweden.

Coverage begins on Friday with the giant slalom, with runs scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET.

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Women's Giant Slalom Run #1 - Åre

7 hours
Live in
7 hours
The first run of Women's Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing will be coming to you from Åre, Sweden. 0:00

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Women's Giant Slalom Run #2 - Åre

10 hours
Live in
10 hours
The second run of Women's Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing will be featured from Åre, Sweden. 0:00

Return on Saturday for the slalom event, with the first run set to begin at 4:30 a.m. ET followed by the second run at 7:45 a.m. ET.

 

