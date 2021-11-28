Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing in Sweden
Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Are, Sweden.
Live coverage begins on Friday from Are
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Are, Sweden.
Coverage begins on Friday with the giant slalom, with runs scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET.
Return on Saturday for the slalom event, with the first run set to begin at 4:30 a.m. ET followed by the second run at 7:45 a.m. ET.
