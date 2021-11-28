Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing in Sweden

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Are, Sweden.

Coverage begins on Friday with the giant slalom, with runs scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET.

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Women's Giant Slalom Run #1 - Åre Live in The first run of Women's Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing will be coming to you from Åre, Sweden. 0:00

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Women's Giant Slalom Run #2 - Åre Live in The second run of Women's Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing will be featured from Åre, Sweden. 0:00

Return on Saturday for the slalom event, with the first run set to begin at 4:30 a.m. ET followed by the second run at 7:45 a.m. ET.