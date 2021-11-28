Skip to Main Content
Watch FIS World Cup Alpine Skiing Finals

Watch live action from the World Cup Alpine Skiing Finals in Courchevel, France.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday in Courchevel, France

CBC Sports ·
(Getty Images)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the FIS World Cup Alpine Skiing Finals in Courchevel, France.

Coverage begins on Wednesday with the downhill events, with the men's race at 4 a.m. ET followed by the women's at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Alpine World Cup Finals on CBC: Men's Downhill

Men's Downhill Skiing will be featured from Courchevel/Meribel, France. 0:00

Alpine World Cup Finals on CBC: Women's Downhill

Women's Downhill Skiing will be featured from Courchevel/Meribel, France. 0:00

Return on Thursday: at 4 a.m. ET for the  women's super-G, with the men's event at 5:30 a.m. ET. A full schedule of events is below.

Full schedule

  • Wednesday: Men's downhill (4 a.m. ET), women's downhill (5:30 a.m. ET)
  • Thursday: Women's super-G (4 a.m. ET), men's super-G (5:30 a.m. ET)
  • Friday: Mixed team parallel (11 a.m. ET)
  • Saturday: Men's giant slalom (3 a.m. ET), women's slalom (4:30 a.m. ET), men's giant slalom (6 a.m. ET), women's slalom (7:30 a.m. ET)
  • Sunday: Women's GS (3 a.m. ET), men's slalom (4:30 a.m. ET)
