Watch FIS World Cup Alpine Skiing Finals
Watch live action from the World Cup Alpine Skiing Finals in Courchevel, France.
Live coverage begins on Wednesday in Courchevel, France
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the FIS World Cup Alpine Skiing Finals in Courchevel, France.
Coverage begins on Wednesday with the downhill events, with the men's race at 4 a.m. ET followed by the women's at 5:30 a.m. ET.
Return on Thursday: at 4 a.m. ET for the women's super-G, with the men's event at 5:30 a.m. ET. A full schedule of events is below.
Full schedule
- Wednesday: Men's downhill (4 a.m. ET), women's downhill (5:30 a.m. ET)
- Thursday: Women's super-G (4 a.m. ET), men's super-G (5:30 a.m. ET)
- Friday: Mixed team parallel (11 a.m. ET)
- Saturday: Men's giant slalom (3 a.m. ET), women's slalom (4:30 a.m. ET), men's giant slalom (6 a.m. ET), women's slalom (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Sunday: Women's GS (3 a.m. ET), men's slalom (4:30 a.m. ET)