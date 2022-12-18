Shiffrin takes win No. 77 with World Cup super-G gold to move within 5 of Vonn's record
Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon, Valérie Grenier, Stefanie Fleckenstein all don't finish
Mikaela Shiffrin won a women's World Cup super-G Sunday to top off her first speed race weekend of the season with career win No. 77.
The result leaves the American skier five wins short of the women's record set by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn.
Shiffrin finished sixth and fourth, respectively, in two downhills over the past two days before excelling in the super-G format.
The defending overall champion overcame a tricky jump halfway through her run but otherwise relied on her spot-on timing to master the Corviglia course and finish 0.12 seconds ahead Elena Curtoni, the Italian winner of Friday's downhill.
"I felt very good the last days, but you never know, with super-G especially, you have to push so hard. It's always on the limit. Actually, you're pushing so hard, maybe you're not going to finish," Shiffrin said.
"I knew what my tactics should be, I was not thinking about what's going to happen in the finish until I got there. I had a very, very good run, so I'm happy with that."
And the progression continues!<br>7️⃣7️⃣ World Cup wins <br>5️⃣ Super G World Cup wins <br>2️⃣ Super G Wins in <a href="https://twitter.com/stmoritz_ch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stmoritz_ch</a> <br>Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/MikaelaShiffrin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikaelaShiffrin</a> 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fisalpine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fisalpine</a> <a href="https://t.co/vMLA2Bv4R3">pic.twitter.com/vMLA2Bv4R3</a>—@fisalpine
Romane Miradoli was four-tenth behind in third for her second career podium, after beating Shiffrin to win the penultimate super-G of last season in March at another Swiss resort, Lenzerheide.
Swiss skier Michelle Gisin just missed her first podium of the season in fourth, but pushed Sofia Goggia into fifth place, a day after the Italian won the downhill.
Goggia broke two bones in her left hand after hitting a gate in Friday's race, underwent surgery, but returned to racing the following day.
Shiffrin extended her lead over Goggia in the overall season standings to 105 points.
Goggia's teammate Marta Bassino came closest to challenging Shiffrin's win as the Italian clocked nearly the same times as the American at the first two splits before missing a gate in the steep section.
The winner of the only previous super-G this season, Corinne Suter, finished 15th. The Swiss skier triumphed two weeks ago in Lake Louise, where Shiffrin was not competing.
The next women's World Cup races are two giant slaloms and a slalom in Semmering, Austria, on Dec. 27-29.
WATCH | Goggia breaks fingers during Saturday silver-medal run:
With files from CBC Sports
