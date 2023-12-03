Val Grenier 6th in giant slalom on Mont-Tremblant mountain where she learned to ski

Val Grenier followed up a "dream come true" having a chance to race giant slalom at Mont-Tremblant, Que., with a memorable finish on the mountain where she learned to ski.

Grenier placed sixth of 30 finishers on Sunday with a two-run time of two minutes 12.68 seconds and 73-100ths of a second behind Federica Brignone's 2:11.95, the Italian's second victory in as many days.

Before the weekend, Canadian women's alpine head coach Laurent Praz believed Grenier could reach the podium, and she was third in Sunday's second run (1:04.69). The St. Isidore, Ont., native was 11th after a 1:07.99 opening run.

Praz thought the Tremblant course is especially suited to Grenier's abilities.

The slope consists of two steep sections early that are each followed by lengthy flats, something that fits Grenier because she's "more or less" the best in the world at transferring speed from vertical to horizontal parts of a course.

A week ago, she was fifth at a GS in Killington, Vt., won by Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami (2:12.28), who was second on Sunday in front of American star Mikaela Shiffrin (2:12.34).

Italy's Federica Brignone skis to giant slalom victory in Mont-Tremblant Duration 4:40 Featured Video Italy's Federica Brignone was the fastest at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women's giant slalom race in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

The women's World Cup giant slalom races in Mont-Tremblant were the first of their kind at the Laurentians ski resort since 1983.

"I never really thought that this would be possible," Grenier told The Canadian Press last week. "There's going to be so many fans here cheering for us — my family, friends, just everyone — so I think it's going to be the most amazing feeling.

"It means everything, it's honestly a dream come true."

Cassidy Gray of Panorama, B.C., finished 24th in 2:14.49. Grenier and Gray were the only Canadians to advance to the second run scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Justine Clement of Stoneham, Que., and Justine Lamontagne of Mont Sainte-Anne, Que., missed the cut at 50th and 53rd, respectively. Sarah Bennett, also of Stoneham, and Britt Richardson of Canmore, Alta., did not finish.