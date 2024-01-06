Canada's Val Grenier wins gold in World Cup giant slalom

Canada's Val Grenier used a blistering second run to win gold in a women's World Cup giant slalom Saturday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

The St. Isidore, Ont., native finished in a two-run combined time one minute 50.51 seconds. Grenier was fourth after the opening run but her 53.61 mark was tops in all second runs to take the win on the Podkoren course.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behami (+0.37) and Italy's Federica Brignone (+0.51) rounded out the podium in silver and bronze-medal positions, respectively.

Brignone led the discipline standings before the race after she won two of the five previous giant slaloms

The women's World Cup continues on Sunday with the slalom event. Live streaming of the second run begins on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Gem beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET.