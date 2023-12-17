Brignone dominates to win World Cup super-G, cuts gap to Shiffrin after the American skies out

Federica Brignone dominated to win a World Cup super-G on Sunday and trim the gap in the overall standings to Mikaela Shiffrin, who skied out at Val d'Isere.

Brignone beat Kajsa Vickhoff Lie by almost half a second in Val d'Isere, France, finishing 0.44 ahead of the Norwegian skier, who was a surprise second to prevent an Italian one-two in the French Alps.

The 33-year-old Brignone, who won a pair of giant slaloms at Tremblant, Que., earlier this month, yelled in joy and put her head in her hands when she saw her time after crossing the line.

It was Lie's fourth podium and her first in super-G since another second place in Garmisch, Germany almost three years ago.

Brignone's Italian teammate Sofia Goggia was third after impressively managing to atone for an early mistake. Goggia, who is shaking off a cold, won the only other super-G so far this season earlier this month.

Shiffrin failed to finish after missing a turning gate on a blind section that troubled several athletes on Sunday. Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami also skied out.

Shiffrin, who skipped Saturday's downhill on the Saslong course, still leads the overall World Cup standings where she is bidding for a record-tying sixth title.

However, the American skier saw her lead cut to 63 points ahead of 2020 champion Brignone, who is enjoying her best start to a season.

