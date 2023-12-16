Canadian skier Stefanie Fleckenstein injured in crash at World Cup downhill event

Jasmine Flury claimed only her second World Cup win as the Swiss skier triumphed on Saturday in Val d'Isere, France, in a downhill race that was delayed because of a horrific crash for Canada's Stefanie Fleckenstein.

The race was interrupted for about 20 minutes so Fleckenstein could be treated and stretchered off the course.

The skier from Whistler, B.C., crashed right at the end of her run and slid over the finishing line, yelling in pain.

Other athletes covered their eyes and ears as Fleckenstein's screams of agony could be clearly heard.

*Graphic content warning*:

Canada’s Stefanie Fleckenstein suffers major injury at World Cup downhill race, GRAPHIC WARNING. Duration 0:36 A bad crash at the finish line saw Stefanie Fleckenstein of Whistler, B.C., suffer a left leg injury and need to be taken away on a stretcher Saturday during the women's World Cup downhill race.

Flury was 0.22 seconds ahead of compatriot Joana Haehlen and 0.24 faster than Austrian skier Cornelia Huetter.

Flury's only other World Cup win in her career was a super-G in her native Switzerland six years ago although the 30-year-old recorded a surprise victory in the world championships in February.

Sofia Goggia moved to the top of the discipline standings in the absence of Mikaela Shiffrin.

Standout downhill racer Goggia, who admitted afterward that she was far from her best form, was fourth, 0.44 behind Flury after a mistake in the second part of the O.K. course, which is named after French skiing greats Henri Oreiller and Jean-Claude Killy.

Goggia nevertheless moved into the discipline lead. The Italian, who has topped the World Cup downhill standings in each of the past three seasons, has 17 more points than Flury and 20 more than Huetter.

Shiffrin, who won the only other downhill so far this season last week, is 30 points behind Goggia. The American is selective picking her downhills — to fit a race and training schedule that prioritizes slalom and giant slalom — and opted to skip Saturday's race.