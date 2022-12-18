'Winning is like a drug': Lucas Braathen victorious in Alta Badia giant slalom
Erik Read best-ranked Canadian at 21st; James Crawford finishes 25th, Philp Trevor 29th
Lucas Braathen might be just the type of personality that skiing needs to join Marco Odermatt among the younger generation taking over the sport.
The 22-year-old Norwegian with a Brazilian mother and a taste for fashion — he's got a line of jewlery for sale — showed off his skills on the slopes by winning one of the biggest giant slalom races of the World Cup season in Alta Badia on Sunday.
Erik Read finished as the best-ranked Canadian at 21st. Fellow countrymen James Crawford and Philp Trevor were 25th and 29th, respectively.
It was a second consecutive victory for Braathen, who won a slalom last weekend in Val d'Isere, France.
Braathen moved up from third after the opening run to finish a slim 0.02 seconds ahead of Norwegian teammate Henrik Kristoffersen on the Gran Risa course.
Odermatt, the Olympic champion, defending overall World Cup champion and current leader of the overall standings, recovered from a disappointing ninth in the opening leg to place third, 0.10 behind.
When it was over, Braathen looked like a prize fighter as he unleashed a series of fist pumps to celebrate. Then during the podium celebration when he took his gloves off, Braathen revealed that his fingernails were painted black with the exception of one finger that had a yellow design.
The Saslong slope was yours again today ! <br>What an amazing skiing <a href="https://twitter.com/AleksanderKilde?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AleksanderKilde</a> 🎩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fisalpine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fisalpine</a> <a href="https://t.co/6yjEKZmSV2">pic.twitter.com/6yjEKZmSV2</a>—@fisalpine
Only two other active male skiers have won a slalom and giant slalom World Cup race in the same season: Kristoffersen and former overall champion Alexis Pinturault.
"It's incredible. Growing up watching Alta Badia as a kid, it's one of the favourites. It's arguably the coolest giant slalom slope in the world," Braathen said. "I can't believe I'm victorious here; it's unbelievable. I'm going to remember this day forever."
It was Braathen's fourth career win. His first came in the season-opening giant slalom in Solden, Austria, two seasons ago. But a serious knee injury later that season set him back and forced him to miss the 2021 world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
Now, Braathen is back on track and shaping up as a medal threat in two races at this season's worlds in Courchevel and Meribel, France, in February.
Braathen moved up to third overall, albeit a distant 381 points behind Odermatt.
Pinturault finished fourth and first-run leader Zan Kranjec came fifth.
The surprise of the day belonged to Andorran skier Joan Verdu, who posted a career-best 12th-place finish with the fastest second run.
River Radamus and Tommy Ford, the top American GS skiers, both had trouble in the first run.
Radamus, who finished fourth at the Beijing Olympics, fell down on his left hip on the upper section and didn't finish. Ford also lost control and had to check his skis to make the next gate, eventually crossing nearly 5 seconds behind.
Another GS is scheduled for the Gran Risa on Monday.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?