Mikaela Shiffrin's record hunt on hold with Zagreb slalom cancelled
American 1 win behind Lindsey Vonn's women's record
Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait at least a couple of more days to match Lindsey Vonn's World Cup wins record.
A night slalom scheduled for Zagreb, Croatia, on Thursday was cancelled due to warm temperatures and strong wind, organizers announced.
Shiffrin has 81 career wins, one fewer than Vonn's women's record. Ingemar Stenmark holds the overall top mark of 86.
Shiffrin, who has won five straight races across multiple disciplines, can match and break the record in two giant slaloms scheduled for Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday and Sunday.
WATCH | Shiffrin 1 win away from Vonn's record after 81st World Cup victory:
Shiffrin won the first of two scheduled slaloms in Zagreb on Wednesday. Using purely artificial snow at the low-altitude venue, organizers created a strip of white down an otherwise brown hill.
Shiffrin said the cancellation was "not the craziest surprise in the world, considering how little snow there was.
"But the fact that they pulled it off yesterday made me feel like it was definitely going to be pulled off today, so I'm shocked," she added. "But I don't know why I'm shocked, because it's not that surprising."
The International Ski Federation did not immediately announce if the Zagreb race would be made up at another resort.
With files from CBC Sports
