Canada's Valérie Grenier wins giant slalom gold in Slovenia
St. Isidore, Ont. native snaps Mikaela Shiffrin's 5-race win streak
Canada's Valérie Grenier skied her way to the top of the podium at a World Cup giant slalom event in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday.
Grenier, of St. Isidore, Ont., finished in a two-run combined time of one minute 55.01 seconds for her first-ever World Cup medal.
Italy's Marta Bassino (1:55.38) was second and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia (1:55.41) completed the podium.
Meanwhile, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin's pursuit of Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup wins record will go on for at least another day.
WATCH | Grenier captures 1st World Cup medal with victory in Slovenia:
Shiffrin finished tied for sixth, ending her winning streak at five races.
The American remains stuck on 81 career wins — one victory away from Vonn's mark of 82 victories.
Shiffrin can still match Vonn in another giant slalom scheduled for the same course on Sunday.
Already with seven wins this season, Shiffrin is also quickly approaching Ingemar Stenmark's overall record — between men and women — of 86 victories.
Vonn retired four years ago when injuries ended her pursuit of Stenmark's record.
