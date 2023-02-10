Canadian skier Marie-Michèle Gagnon to retire at end of World Cup season

Three-time Canadian Olympian Marie-Michèle Gagnon has announced she will retire from alpine ski racing at the conclusion of the World Cup season.

The 33-year-old from Lac-Etchemin, Que., is the lone established downhiller on the Canadian women's team.

She's won five World Cup medals in her career, including gold in alpine combined in both 2014 and 2016.

Gagnon placed eighth in women's downhill at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and has finished in the top-10 at five world championships.

WATCH | Gagnon wins World Cup bronze in 2021:

Gagnon captures first World Cup alpine medal of the season for Canada Duration 2:04 Lac-Etchemin, Quebec's Marie-Michele Gagnon captured her first World Cup alpine medal in almost five years as she won bronze in the super G at Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany Saturday.

Her eight Olympic alpine ski racing starts is tied for the most ever by a Canadian woman.

Along with over 270 World Cup starts, Gagnon has 23 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships starts, also more than any other Canadian.

She is engaged to American ski racer Travis Ganong.