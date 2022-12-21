Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Olympic ski champion Beat Feuz says Kitzbuehel will be final race of storied career

Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz announced his retirement from skiing after 16 seasons, saying Wednesday the classic events in Wengen and Kitzbuehel in January will be his last races.

Swiss alpine racer, 35, competed for last 16 seasons, collecting 3 Olympic medals

The Associated Press ·
Feuz, dressed in all red, smiles while wearing a beanie and holding up his gold medal with his right hand.
Switzerland's Beat Feuz, who won Olympic downhill gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, announced his impending retirement from the sport on Wednesday. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz announced his retirement from skiing after 16 seasons, saying Wednesday the classic events in Wengen and Kitzbuehel in January will be his last races.

"Pushing limits and risk has been my passion in skiing for years. My emotion has often been the key to success. Now my feeling tells me: the physical limits have been reached," the 35-year-old Feuz wrote on Instagram. "I am incredibly grateful that I was able to practice my passion for so long and experience many emotional moments."

The Swiss skier won Olympic gold in Beijing in February, adding to the super-G silver and downhill bronze medals he won in Pyeongchang four years earlier.

Feuz took the downhill title at his home world championships in St. Moritz in 2017 and won 16 World Cup races in his career, including 13 downhills.

Nicknamed "Kugelblitz" (ball lightning) in reference to his relatively small stature for a downhill skier, Feuz came back from several knee and Achilles tendon injuries to dominate the discipline between 2017 and 2021, winning the World Cup downhill season title in four consecutive seasons. He also holds the men's record with 47 career downhill podiums.

Announcing the Jan. 21 race in Kitzbuehel, where he earned his last three downhill wins, as his last event means Feuz will not compete at the 2023 skiing world championships in France in February, the month he turns 36.

"Looking forward to spending more time with my family and excited to see what new challenges my life will bring," Feuz said.

Feuz and his partner, former Austrian skier Katrin Triendl, have two children.

WATCH | Feuz wins 2021 Kitzbuehel downhill:

Swiss skier Feuz captures wind-shortened Kitzbuhel downhill

2 years ago
Duration 3:02
Beat Feuz of Switzerland claimed victory after strong winds shortened the legendary Kitzbuhel, Austria men's downhill event to 30 racers.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now