Canada's Jack Crawford skis to bronze medal in men's alpine combined
24-year-old finishes 2nd in slalom to capture 9th Canadian medal of Beijing 2022
Jack Crawford of Toronto, Ont. picked up his first Olympic medal, skiing to bronze in the men's alpine combined, bringing Canada's medal tally to nine at Beijing 2022.
The 24-year-old shared the podium with Austria's Johannes Strolz, who won gold, and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who took the silver medal after falling 0.59 seconds short of first place.
Crawford finished fourth in the Beijing 2022 downhill event and second in the downhill portion of the alpine combined, just 0.02 seconds behind Norway's Kilde, before skiing to the second best time in the slalom run.
With his podium, Crawford picks up Canada's first-ever medal in the Olympic alpine combined and the first Canadian Olympic alpine medal since Jan Hudec won bronze in men's super-G at Sochi 2014.
WATCH | Canada's Crawford captures bronze medal in men's alpine combined:
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?