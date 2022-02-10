Canada's Jack Crawford skis to bronze medal in men's alpine combined

Jack Crawford of Toronto, Ont. picked up his first Olympic medal, skiing to bronze in the men's alpine combined, bringing Canada's medal tally to nine at Beijing 2022.

The 24-year-old shared the podium with Austria's Johannes Strolz, who won gold, and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who took the silver medal after falling 0.59 seconds short of first place.

Crawford finished fourth in the Beijing 2022 downhill event and second in the downhill portion of the alpine combined, just 0.02 seconds behind Norway's Kilde, before skiing to the second best time in the slalom run.

With his podium, Crawford picks up Canada's first-ever medal in the Olympic alpine combined and the first Canadian Olympic alpine medal since Jan Hudec won bronze in men's super-G at Sochi 2014.

WATCH | Canada's Crawford captures bronze medal in men's alpine combined:

Toronto's Jack Crawford captures alpine combined bronze at Beijing 2022 Duration 3:54 Jack Crawford of Toronto finishes third in the men's alpine combined event at the Beijing Olympics with a total time of 2:32.11. 3:54

More to come.