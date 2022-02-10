Skip to Main Content
Canada's Jack Crawford skis to bronze medal in men's alpine combined

Toronto's Jack Crawford captured the bronze medal a in the men's alpine combined, Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in the event.

24-year-old finishes 2nd in slalom to capture 9th Canadian medal of Beijing 2022

Ben Steiner · CBC Sports ·
Jack Crawford, seen above, won his first Olympic medal in the men's alpine combined at Beijing 2022. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Jack Crawford of Toronto, Ont. picked up his first Olympic medal, skiing to bronze in the men's alpine combined, bringing Canada's medal tally to nine at Beijing 2022. 

The 24-year-old shared the podium with Austria's Johannes Strolz, who won gold, and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who took the silver medal after falling 0.59 seconds short of first place.

Crawford finished fourth in the Beijing 2022 downhill event and second in the downhill portion of the alpine combined, just 0.02 seconds behind Norway's Kilde, before skiing to the second best time in the slalom run.

With his podium, Crawford picks up Canada's first-ever medal in the Olympic alpine combined and the first Canadian Olympic alpine medal since Jan Hudec won bronze in men's super-G at Sochi 2014.

WATCH | Canada's Crawford captures bronze medal in men's alpine combined:

Toronto's Jack Crawford captures alpine combined bronze at Beijing 2022

17 minutes ago
Duration 3:54
Jack Crawford of Toronto finishes third in the men's alpine combined event at the Beijing Olympics with a total time of 2:32.11. 3:54

More to come.

