Watch world championship bobsleigh from Switzerland

Watch the best bobsleigh athletes in action at the world championship event in St. Moritz, Switzerland..

Live coverage begins Thursday from St. Moritz

IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships: Parabob Heat #1 and Heat #2 - St. Moritz

Watch Heat #1 and #2 of the top Parabob athletes in Switzerland as they compete in the IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships. Heat #1: 3:00 am - 4:00 am ET Heat #2: 4:30 am - 5:30 am ET

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh world championships in St. Morutz, Switzerland.

Coverage continues Thursday at 3 a.m. ET with the first two runs of the parabob competition

A full schedule of live streaming events follows below.

For more sliding coverage, watch CBC Sports Presents.

Live streaming schedule

  • Thursday, Feb. 2: Parabob runs 1&2 (3 a.m. ET)

  • Friday, Feb. 3: Parabob runs 3&4 (3 a.m. ET), women's bobsleigh runs 1&2 (7 a.m. ET)

  • Saturday, Feb. 4: Women's bobsleigh runs 3&4 (3 a.m. ET), four-man bobsleigh runs1&2 (7 a.m. ET)

  • Sunday, Feb. 5: Four-man bobsleigh runs 3&4 (7 a.m. ET)

