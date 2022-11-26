Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany

Watch as the worlds male skeleton athletes take part in Heat #1 & #2 in Germany's Hochsauerland region for the IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup. Heat #1: 5:30 am - 6:17 am ET Heat #2: 7:15 am - 8:05 am ET

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton event, followed by the women's skeleton competition at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The full streaming schedule follows below.

Streaming schedule

Friday, Jan. 6: Men's skeleton (5:30 a.m. ET), women's skeleton (9:30 a.m. ET)

Saturday, Jan. 7: Monobob (3:30 a.m. ET), two-man bobsleigh (7:30 a.m. ET)

Sunday, Jan. 8: Women's bobsleigh (4 a.m. ET), four-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)

For more sliding coverage, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.