Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany

Watch some of the best bobsleigh athletes in action at the World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins Friday from Winterberg

CBC Sports ·

IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Men's Skeleton Heat #1 & #2 - Winterberg

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
Watch as the worlds male skeleton athletes take part in Heat #1 & #2 in Germany's Hochsauerland region for the IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup. Heat #1: 5:30 am - 6:17 am ET Heat #2: 7:15 am - 8:05 am ET

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton event, followed by the women's skeleton competition at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The full streaming schedule follows below.

Streaming schedule

  • Friday, Jan. 6: Men's skeleton (5:30 a.m. ET), women's skeleton (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Saturday, Jan. 7: Monobob (3:30 a.m. ET), two-man bobsleigh (7:30 a.m. ET)
  • Sunday, Jan. 8: Women's bobsleigh (4 a.m. ET), four-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)

For more sliding coverage, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

