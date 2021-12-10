Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Utah
Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Park City, Utah.
Live coverage from Park City begins Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Park City, Utah.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET with women's skeleton, followed by men's skeleton beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Return on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET for the monobob event, followed by the two-man bobsleigh competition at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Coverage wraps on Saturday with the women's bobsleigh (11:30 a.m. ET) and four-man bobsleigh (3:30 p.m. ET).