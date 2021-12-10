Content
Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Utah

Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Park City, Utah.

Live coverage from Park City begins Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET

IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Women's Skeleton Heat #1 - Park City

Watch as the IBSF North American Cup continues with some of the best female skeleton athletes in the world taking part in heat #1 of the IBSF bobsleigh & skeleton World Cup in Park City, USA.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Park City, Utah.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET with women's skeleton, followed by men's skeleton beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Return on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET for the monobob event, followed by the two-man bobsleigh competition at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Coverage wraps on Saturday with the women's bobsleigh (11:30 a.m. ET) and  four-man bobsleigh (3:30 p.m. ET).

