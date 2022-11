Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Whistler

Watch as the IBSF North American Cup gets underway with some of the best male skeleton athletes in the world taking part in heat #2 of the IBSF bobsleigh & skeleton World Cup in Whistler, Canada.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Whistler, B.C.

Coverage begins on Thursday with the men's and women's skeleton competitions. A full schedule follows below.

Live streaming schedule

Thursday, Nov. 24 : Men's skeleton (1:30 p.m. ET, 3:15 p.m. ET), women's skeleton (5:30 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. ET)

Friday, Nov. 25 : Monobob (1 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. ET), 2-man bobsleigh (5:30 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 26: Women's bobsleigh (1 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. ET), 4-man bobsleigh (5:30 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. ET)

concludes on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh competition.