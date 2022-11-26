Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Latvia

Content
Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia.

Live coverage begins Friday in Sigulda

Germany’s Christopher Grotheer will be in Latvia for Heat #1 of the IBSF World Cup with plenty of tough competition as he continues his dominant skeleton season so far. Heat #1: 4:45 am -5:45 am ET Heat #2: 6:15 am - 7:15 am ET

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton stop in Sigulda, Latvia.

Coverage begins Friday at 4:45 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton competition. The women's skeleton event follows at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A full live streaming schedule follows below.

Live streaming schedule

  • Friday, Feb. 17: Men's skeleton (4:45 a.m. ET), women's skeleton (9:30 a.m. ET)

  • Saturday, Feb. 18: Monobob (4 a.m. ET), 2-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)

  • Sunday, Feb. 19: Women's bobsleigh (4 a.m. ET), 2-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)

