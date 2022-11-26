Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Latvia
Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia.
Live coverage begins Friday in Sigulda
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton stop in Sigulda, Latvia.
Coverage begins Friday at 4:45 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton competition. The women's skeleton event follows at 8:30 a.m. ET.
A full live streaming schedule follows below.
Live streaming schedule
-
Friday, Feb. 17: Men's skeleton (4:45 a.m. ET), women's skeleton (9:30 a.m. ET)
-
Saturday, Feb. 18: Monobob (4 a.m. ET), 2-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)
-
Sunday, Feb. 19: Women's bobsleigh (4 a.m. ET), 2-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)