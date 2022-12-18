Content
Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsleigh race in Lake Placid

Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn't forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women's World Cup bobsled race.

Canada's Bianca Ribi, Niamh Haughey narrowly miss podium in 4th place

Two bobsleigh athletes in U.S. gear hold their helmets and pose for a picture in front of a publicity banner. The one on the right has her arms above her teammate's shoulder.
Americans Kaysha Love, left, and Kaillie Humphries struck gold in the women's bobsled World Cup race in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Sunday. (Hans Pennink/The Associated Press)

Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women's World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track.

Humphries finished two runs in one minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love's second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this season; she is beginning the transition from push athlete to driver.

Humphries was a two-time Olympic gold medallist and three-time medallist overall for Canada before changing alligiance to the U.S. in September 2019.

Germany got silver and bronze in the women's race. Laura Nolte and Lena Neunecker were second in 1:55.05, while Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander took third in 1:55.52.

Canada's Bianca Ribi and Niamh Haughey had a time of 1:55.86 to finish fourth, just 0.34 slower than the bronze medallists.

Fellow Canadians Cynthia Appiah and Erica Voss posted a time of 1:56.14 to finish seventh.

WATCH | IBSF World Cup Lake Placid — 2-woman bobsleigh heat 2:

IBSF World Cup Lake Placid: 2-woman bobsleigh heat 2

6 hours ago
Duration 28:12
Watch the second and deciding heat of the 2-woman bobsleigh competition from the IBSF World Cup stop in Lake Placid, N.Y.

In the four-man race later Sunday, Brad Hall of Britain had a breakthrough — his first World Cup win in 84 career attempts. Hall held off world and Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich by 0.01 seconds to get the win.

Hall's team finished in 1:50.36. Friedrich rallied from fourth place after the first heat to finish in 1:50.37 for his 74th medal in his last 79 World Cup races.

Canada's Taylor Austin, Shaq Murray-Lawrence, Mathieu Gosselin and Cyrus Gray were sixth. Fellow Canadians Pat Norton, William Ashley, Sean William, Sean Fraser and David Caixeiro finished in 11th place.

Christoph Hafer of Germany drove to third in 1:50.43, after holding the lead following the first heat. Frank Del Duca was the top U.S. finisher, driving to a tie for sixth.

The World Cup bobsled and skeleton tour now enters its holiday break and resumes in Winterberg, Germany, on Jan. 7.

WATCH | IBSF World Cup Lake Placid — 4-man bobsleigh heat 2:

IBSF World Cup Lake Placid: 4-man bobsleigh heat 2

2 hours ago
Duration 46:01
Watch the final heat of the 4-man bobsleigh competition from the IBSF World Cup stop in Lake Placid, N.Y.

