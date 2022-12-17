Nolte, Lochner win World Cup bobsleigh races in Lake Placid

Germany swept a pair of bobsleigh World Cup races Saturday, with Johannes Lochner driving to a rare win over countryman Francesco Friedrich in two-man and Laura Nolte holding off Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. for a monobob victory.

Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer finished their two runs at Mount Van Hoevenberg in 1 minute, 51.88 seconds. That was 0.32 seconds ahead of Friedrich and Alexander Schueller. The Swiss team of Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel were another 0.06 seconds back for third.

It was the first loss in five World Cup races this season for Friedrich, the reigning Olympic two-man and four-man champion.

Canada's team of Taylor Austin and Cyrus Gray finished ninth while Pat Norton and Kenny-Luketa M'Pindou placed 10th.

In the monobob race, Nolte finished two runs in 2:01.31 and beat Humphries — the reigning Olympic monobob champion — by 0.11 seconds. Germany's Lisa Buckwitz was third, a half-second behind Humphries.

Bianca Ribbi and Cynthia Appiah finished sixth and ninth for Canada.

The World Cup weekend in Lake Placid concludes Sunday with women's bobsleigh and the four-man race.

CBC Sports will live stream Sunday's events at Lake Placid, beginning at 10 a.m. ET with the women's bobsleigh competition, followed by 4-man bobsleigh at 2:30 p.m. ET.