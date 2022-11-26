Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Lake Placid
Watch some of the best bobsleigh athletes in action at the World Cup event in Lake Placid, NY.
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Lake Placid, NY.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton event, followed by the women's skeleton competition at 2:30 p.m. ET.
A full live streaming schedule follows below.
Live streaming schedule
- Friday, Dec. 16: Men's skeleton (10:30 a.m. ET), women's skeleton (2:30 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Dec. 17: 2-man bobsleigh (10 a.m. ET), monobob (2:30 p.m. ET)
- Sunday, Dec. 18: Women's bobsleigh (10 a.m. ET), 4-man bobsleigh (2:30 p.m. ET)