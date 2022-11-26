Content
Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Lake Placid

Watch some of the best bobsleigh athletes in action at the World Cup event in Lake Placid, NY.

Live coverage from begins on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET

IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Men's Skeleton Heat 1 & 2 - Lake Placid

The IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup continues in USA with heat 1 & 2 of the men's skeleton. Heat 1 begins at 10:30 am ET Heat 2 begins at 12:15 pm ET

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Lake Placid, NY.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET with the men's skeleton event, followed by the women's skeleton competition at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A full live streaming schedule follows below.

Live streaming schedule

  • Friday, Dec. 16: Men's skeleton (10:30 a.m. ET), women's skeleton (2:30 p.m. ET)
  • Saturday, Dec. 17: 2-man bobsleigh (10 a.m. ET), monobob (2:30 p.m. ET)
  • Sunday, Dec. 18: Women's bobsleigh (10 a.m. ET), 4-man bobsleigh (2:30 p.m. ET)

 

