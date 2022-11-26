Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Austria
Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.
Live coverage begins Friday in Innsbruck
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton stop in Innsbruck, Austria.
Coverage begins Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET with the women's skeletob event, followed by the men's skeleton competition at 9:30 a.m. ET.
A full live streaming schedule follows below.
For more sliding coverage, watch CBC Sports Presents.
Live streaming schedule
- Friday, Feb. 10: Women's skeleton (5:30 a.m. ET), men's skeleton (9:30 a.m. ET)
- Saturday, Feb. 11: Monobob (4 a.m. ET), 4-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)
- Sunday, Feb. 12: Women's bobsleigh (4 a.m. ET), 4-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)