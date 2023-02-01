Content
Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany

Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins Friday in Altenberg

IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Men's Skeleton Heat #1 and Heat #2 - Altenberg

Germany’s Christopher Grotheer will be in-front of a home crowd for Heat #1 & #2 this weekend with plenty of tough competition as he continues his dominant skeleton season so far in pursuit of the IBSF World Cup. Heat #1: 5:30 am - 6:17 am Heat #2: 7:15 am - 8:04 am

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the second bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event of the season in Altenberg, Germany.

Friday's coverage begins with the men's skeleton event, followed by the women's skeleton competition at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The full streaming schedule follows below.

Streaming schedule

  • Friday, Jan. 6: Men's skeleton (5:30 a.m. ET), men's skeleton (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Saturday, Jan. 7: Monobob (4 a.m. ET), two-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)
  • Sunday, Jan. 8: Women's bobsleigh (3:15 a.m. ET), four-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)

For more sliding coverage, watch CBC Sports Presents.

