Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany

Germany’s Christopher Grotheer will be in-front of a home crowd for Heat #1 & #2 this weekend with plenty of tough competition as he continues his dominant skeleton season so far in pursuit of the IBSF World Cup. Heat #1: 5:30 am - 6:17 am Heat #2: 7:15 am - 8:04 am

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the second bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event of the season in Altenberg, Germany.

Friday's coverage begins with the men's skeleton event, followed by the women's skeleton competition at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The full streaming schedule follows below.

Streaming schedule

Friday, Jan. 6: Men's skeleton (5:30 a.m. ET), men's skeleton (9:30 a.m. ET)

Saturday, Jan. 7: Monobob (4 a.m. ET), two-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)

Sunday, Jan. 8: Women's bobsleigh (3:15 a.m. ET), four-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)

For more sliding coverage, watch CBC Sports Presents.