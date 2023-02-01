Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany
Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.
Live coverage begins Friday in Altenberg
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the second bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event of the season in Altenberg, Germany.
Friday's coverage begins with the men's skeleton event, followed by the women's skeleton competition at 9:30 a.m. ET.
The full streaming schedule follows below.
Streaming schedule
- Friday, Jan. 6: Men's skeleton (5:30 a.m. ET), men's skeleton (9:30 a.m. ET)
- Saturday, Jan. 7: Monobob (4 a.m. ET), two-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)
- Sunday, Jan. 8: Women's bobsleigh (3:15 a.m. ET), four-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)
For more sliding coverage, watch CBC Sports Presents.