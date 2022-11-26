Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany
Watch some of the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.
Live coverage begins Friday in Altenberg
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.
Friday's coverage begins with the women's skeleton event at 5:30 a.m. ET, followed by the men's skeleton competition at 9:30 a.m. ET.
The full streaming schedule follows below.
Streaming schedule
- Friday, Jan. 6: Women's skeleton (5:30 a.m. ET), men's skeleton (9:30 a.m. ET)
- Saturday, Jan. 7: Monobob (4 a.m. ET), two-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)
- Sunday, Jan. 8: Women's bobsleigh (4 a.m. ET), four-man bobsleigh (8:30 a.m. ET)
For more sliding coverage, watch CBC Sports Presents.