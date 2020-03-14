Canadian wrestlers Erica Wiebe, Danielle Lappage secure Tokyo Olympic berths
Teammates MacDonald, Stewart, Morais, Fazzari drop semifinal matches in Ottawa
Erica Wiebe will look to defend her wrestling title at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying with a 6-0 semifinal win Saturday afternoon at the Pan-American event in Ottawa.
Wiebe held a slim 2-0 lead over Ecuador's Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez for much of the match before scoring two with a leg lace on the way to victory at the Shaw Centre.
Four years ago in Rio, the 30-year-old Wiebe became the third Canadian female wrestler to reach the podium at the Summer Games, capturing gold in the 76-kilogram division at her Olympic debut.
Wiebe hails from Stittsville, Ont., located about 30 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa, and had been looking forward to competing in front of a home crowd for the first time, but the event was held in an empty venue due to the concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH | Erica Wiebe books ticket for Tokyo Summer Games:
Joining Wiebe in Japan will be Danielle Lappage of Olds, Alta., who advanced to her second Olympics. The Calgary Dinos Wrestling Club member scored a 10-0 semifinal win over Leonela Aleyda Ayovi Parraga of Ecuador in a 68kg match.
WATCH | Danielle Lappage blanks opponent 10-0:
The top two finishers in each weight category gain an Olympic spot.
Four other Canadian women lost in the semifinals:
- 50kg division — Jessie MacDonald of Windsor, Ont., was shut out 11-0 by Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States
- 53kg — Samantha Stewart of London, Ont., was doubled 8-4 by American Jacarra Winchester
- 57kg — Linda Morais of Tecumseh, Ont., was pinned by Alma Jane Valencia Escoto of Mexico
- 62kg — Hamilton's Michelle Fazzari lost 12-3 to Kayla Miracle of the U.S.
