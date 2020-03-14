Canadian wrestlers Erica Wiebe, Danielle Lappage secure Tokyo Olympic berths

Erica Wiebe will look to defend her wrestling title at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying with a 6-0 semifinal win Saturday afternoon at the Pan-American event in Ottawa.

Wiebe held a slim 2-0 lead over Ecuador's Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez for much of the match before scoring two with a leg lace on the way to victory at the Shaw Centre.

Four years ago in Rio, the 30-year-old Wiebe became the third Canadian female wrestler to reach the podium at the Summer Games, capturing gold in the 76-kilogram division at her Olympic debut.

Wiebe hails from Stittsville, Ont., located about 30 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa, and had been looking forward to competing in front of a home crowd for the first time, but the event was held in an empty venue due to the concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH | Erica Wiebe books ticket for Tokyo Summer Games:

The Stittsville, Ont., secures the right to defend her Olympic title with a semifinal win in the 76-kilogram weight class at the 2020 Pan-American Olympic Wrestling Qualification Tournament. 2:29

Joining Wiebe in Japan will be Danielle Lappage of Olds, Alta., who advanced to her second Olympics. The Calgary Dinos Wrestling Club member scored a 10-0 semifinal win over Leonela Aleyda Ayovi Parraga of Ecuador in a 68kg match.

WATCH | Danielle Lappage blanks opponent 10-0:

The Olds, Alta., native clinches a spot at the summer games with a semifinal win at the Pan-American Olympic Wrestling Qualification Tournament. 1:22

The top two finishers in each weight category gain an Olympic spot.

Four other Canadian women lost in the semifinals: