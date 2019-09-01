Walk-off homer earns Canada women's softball team a berth in Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Kaleigh Rafter's 5th inning homer gives Canada a 7-0 mercy rule win over Brazil
Canada's women's softball team has clinched a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Jenny Gilbert, Holly Speers, Jenn Salling, Kaleigh Rafter and Larissa Franklin all scored in the bottom of the third inning for Canada.
Rafter's walk-off homer in the fifth ended the game on the mercy rule.
WALK-OFF HOME RUN.<br><br>And with that, <a href="https://twitter.com/SoftballCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SoftballCanada</a> 🇨🇦 books its ticket for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a>.<br><br>Watch the closing ceremony: <a href="https://t.co/VbkuxHE4ov">https://t.co/VbkuxHE4ov</a> <a href="https://t.co/niRurUrqsW">pic.twitter.com/niRurUrqsW</a>—@CBCOlympics
Veteran pitcher Danielle Lawrie was a stalwart presence on the mound for the Canadians, throwing eight strikeouts over five innings and allowing just one hit.
Samira Tanaka allowed six runs, seven hits and three walks for Brazil before she was relieved by Fernanda Ayumi Shiroma at the top of the fourth inning.
Tanaka did not allow any hits in the single inning she pitched.
No. 5 Mexico locked up a spot at the Tokyo Games on Saturday by posting a 2-1 victory over Canada.
The No. 1-ranked Americans secured an Olympic spot by winning the 2018 World Championships and Japan, ranked No. 2, will get a home-team berth.
