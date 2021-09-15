WADA warns Russia not to interfere in anti-doping work
Russian anti-doping agency remains suspended because of past doping cover-ups
The World Anti-Doping Agency warned Russia not to interfere in drug-testing in the country and asked Wednesday that a year-old vacancy at the top of the national anti-doping body be filled.
WADA president Witold Banka met with Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin in Turkey on Wednesday for talks on the future of the still-suspended Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA.
"The need for RUSADA to retain its independence is critical. There must be no attempt by the Russian state or sporting authorities to interfere with any of its operations," Banka said in a statement.
RUSADA remains suspended because of past doping cover-ups and manipulation of evidence. Russia competed at the Tokyo Olympics without its flag or anthem, and will do the same at next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, again using the name Russian Olympic Committee.
RUSADA hasn't had a permanent director-general since Yuri Ganus was fired in August 2020 because of financial irregularities. Ganus frequently criticized Russian sports authorities while at RUSADA and said evidence against him appeared to have been falsified.
WADA said the vacancy was raised during the meeting with Matytsin and remained a condition for lifting RUSADA's suspension.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?