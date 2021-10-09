WADA revokes Moscow anti-doping laboratory's licence to test samples
Executive committee cites 'the laboratory personnel's manipulation of data'
The World Anti-Doping Agency has revoked the Moscow laboratory's licence to test samples in a new twist in the long-running Russian doping saga, WADA said on Saturday.
WADA's executive committee voted on Friday to strip the Moscow facility of its approved status, citing "the laboratory personnel's manipulation of data" which was extracted from the lab in 2019. At the time, the data was located on servers and equipment at the laboratory which were sealed off by Russian law enforcement.
The laboratory had already been suspended since January 2020 and couldn't accept new samples, but the process to revoke the status completely was held up by hearings at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland last year.
The laboratory was stopped from carrying out most drug testing in 2015 when cover-ups were first suspected, but it was allowed to resume some blood testing in May 2016. It accepted samples from sports including tennis, swimming and athletics, and was transferred by the government to the control of Moscow State University.
Blood samples decay faster than the urine samples used for most anti-doping work, so have to reach a lab quickly. If there isn't a lab locally, it typically makes the entire blood testing process more expensive and time-consuming.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?