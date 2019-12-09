Russia barred from 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 2022 World Cup by WADA over doping
Athletes can compete if they haven't tested positive or their data wasn't manipulated
The Russian flag and national anthem were banned from next year's Tokyo Olympics and other major sports events for four years on Monday.
Russia's hosting of world championships in Olympic sports also face being stripped after the 12-member World Anti-Doping Agency executive committee, led by president Craig Reedie, approved a full slate of recommended sanctions as punishment for state authorities tampering with a Moscow laboratory database.
Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in major events only if they are not implicated in positive doping tests or if their data was not manipulated, according to the WADA ruling.
Still, it is unclear how the ruling will affect Russian teams taking part in world championships such as soccer's World Cup.
Out of WADA's press conference just now.. Compliance Review Committee Chair Jonathan Taylor insists Russian athletes who end up in Tokyo won't be Russians by any other name (ie another OAR team) but true neutrals. <a href="https://t.co/6c982Y4x2I">https://t.co/6c982Y4x2I</a>—@StephJenzer
Legal fallout from the WADA ruling seems sure to dominate preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 24.
'Biggest sports scandal world has seen'
Evidence shows that Russian authorities tampered with a Moscow laboratory database to hide hundreds of potential doping cases and falsely shift the blame onto whistleblowers, WADA investigators and the International Olympic Committee said last month.
"Flagrant manipulation" of the Moscow lab data was "an insult to the sporting movement worldwide," the IOC said last month.
However, WADA's inability to fully expel Russia from the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Beijing Winter Games frustrated the doping watchdog's vice president.
Handing over a clean database to WADA was a key requirement for Russia to help bring closure to a scandal that has tainted the Olympics over the last decade.
Although the IOC has called for the strongest possible sanctions, it wants those sanctions directed at Russian state authorities rather than athletes or Olympic officials.
That position was opposed by most of WADA's athlete commission. It wanted the kind of blanket ban Russia avoided for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games after a state-run doping program was exposed by media and WADA investigations after Russia hosted the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.
Russia to appeal ruling?
"This entire fiasco created by Russia has cheated far too many athletes of their dreams and rightful careers, for far too long," the WADA athlete panel said in a statement ahead of the meeting.
The decision to appeal has been stripped from RUSADA chief executive Yuri Ganus, an independent figure criticizing Russian authorities' conduct on the doping data issue. Authority was passed to the agency's supervisory board after an intervention led by the Russian Olympic Committee.
The ROC on Saturday labelled the expected sanctions as "illogical and inappropriate."
Russia has stuck to its claim that deceptive edits in the data were in fact made by WADA's star witness, Grigory Rodchenkov. The former Moscow lab director's flight into the witness protection program in the United States was the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary.
Technical reasons were claimed — and debunked by WADA investigators — for why the data appeared to have been edited shortly before the delayed handover in January.
