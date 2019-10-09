Canada edges Tunisia to even record at volleyball World Cup

Canada's men's volleyball team evened its record at the FIVB World Cup with a 3-2 victory over Tunisia on Wednesday in the second phase of round-robin play.

Set scores were 25-20, 20-25, 29-27, 20-25 and 15-12.

Sharone Vernon-Evans led the Canadians with 23 points. Lucas Van Berkel added 18.

Canada had 20 blocks to Tunisia's seven.

The 12 participating teams compete in a single round-robin competition over 11 match days.

Canada, which opened the round-robin with three straight losses, earned a comeback win over Australia on Saturday to close out the first half of the tournament with a 2-3 record in Nagano. Wednesday's game began the second phase at Hiroshima's Green Arena.

The Canadians play Argentina on Thursday followed by games against the United States, Italy, Poland and host Japan.

Canada finished seventh at the last World Cup in 2015.