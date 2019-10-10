Canada falls to Argentina in straight sets at volleyball World Cup

Bruno Lima had 14 points to lead Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Canada's men's volleyball team on Friday at the FIVB World Cup.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-22 and 25-20.

Stephen Timothy Maar led Canada with 15 points.

The 12 participating teams compete in a single round-robin competition over 11 match days. Canada is 3-4 through its first seven games at the event.

The Canadians play the United States on Friday followed by games against Italy, Poland and host Japan.

Canada finished seventh at the last World Cup in 2015.