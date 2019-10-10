Canada falls to Argentina in straight sets at volleyball World Cup
Bruno Lima had 14 points to lead Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Canada's men's volleyball team on Friday at the FIVB World Cup.
Stephen Timothy Maar leads Canadian attack with 15 points
Bruno Lima had 14 points to lead Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Canada's men's volleyball team on Friday at the FIVB World Cup.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-22 and 25-20.
Stephen Timothy Maar led Canada with 15 points.
The 12 participating teams compete in a single round-robin competition over 11 match days. Canada is 3-4 through its first seven games at the event.
The Canadians play the United States on Friday followed by games against Italy, Poland and host Japan.
Canada finished seventh at the last World Cup in 2015.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.