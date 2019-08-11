Canadian men's volleyball team stays positive during Olympic qualifying process
Posts character win in China ahead of NORCECA Championships in September
With its 2020 Olympic hopes on hold, the Canadian men's volleyball team soldiered on, seeking a positive end to a disappointing qualifying tournament in Ningbo, China.
Stephen Maar and Jason DeRocco collected 14 points apiece in Sunday's three-set sweep of Finland by scores of 25-16, 26-24, 25-20.
"I was happy we played a good game," Canada captain Gord Perrin told Volleyball Canada. "We showed some good character and heart in the match, especially after last night knowing we were not going to qualify [for the Olympics].
"Our summer continues and we have to focus on our next goal."
A loss to Argentina on Friday coupled with Saturday's five-set victory over the host Chinese knocked the Canadians out of contention to win Group F and receive an automatic by to next summer's Olympic tourney in Tokyo.
Canada (2-1) finished second to unbeaten Argentina, which defeated China (1-2) in five sets Sunday to improve to 3-0.
Only the top team from each of the six divisions clinched an Olympic berth this weekend.
"I'm pleased that the team was able to remain focused and compete, although after the [loss to] Argentina it was quite difficult," admitted Canada head coach Glenn Hoag.
