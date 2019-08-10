Canada rallies for 5-set win over China at Olympic volleyball qualifier

Canada kept its hopes alive Saturday for an automatic berth in next summer's Olympic men's volleyball tournament with a nail-biting five-set victory over host China at a qualifying tournament in Ningbo.

A stuff block by TJ Sanders of London, Ont., cemented a 17-15 victory in the fifth and deciding set after Canada fell behind 13-11 and China couldn't close matters with two match points.

The teams exchanged wins in the first four sets, with China prevailing 26-24 before the Canadians won 25-21. Canada took a two sets to one advantage with a 25-17 victory before the Chinese forced a deciding by eking out a 25-23 decision.

The winner of each of the six pools advances to the Summer Games in Tokyo. Canada will take a 1-1 record into its final match Sunday against Finland at 3 a.m. ET.

Argentina, which downed Canada 3-1 on Friday, tops the Group F standings with two wins and six points, followed by China (1-1) and the Canadians, who need the Chinese to beat Argentina for a chance to clinch an Olympic spot.

After this qualifier, there are additional opportunities for teams to qualify in their respective regions early next year.

In Saturday's deciding set, China had a chance to pull away when a kill attempt by Nick Hoag of Sherbrooke, Que., sailed out of bounds to give the hosts a 11-9 advantage. But a key dig in the backcourt by Edmonton's Blair Bann and a critical Ryan Sclater kill with Canada trailing 12-10 kept the game close.

A poor serve by Graham Vigrass put China up 13-11 before Canada battled back to even matters.