Canada rallies for 5-set win over China at Olympic volleyball qualifier
TJ Sanders stuff block seals victory for Canadian men, who play Finland on Sunday
Canada kept its hopes alive Saturday for an automatic berth in next summer's Olympic men's volleyball tournament with a nail-biting five-set victory over host China at a qualifying tournament in Ningbo.
A stuff block by TJ Sanders of London, Ont., cemented a 17-15 victory in the fifth and deciding set after Canada fell behind 13-11 and China couldn't close matters with two match points.
Canada keeps the Olympic qualification hopes alive in this tournament, with a nail-biting 5-set win over China <a href="https://twitter.com/VBallCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VBallCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/l1gAcGOynP">pic.twitter.com/l1gAcGOynP</a>—@CBCOlympics
The teams exchanged wins in the first four sets, with China prevailing 26-24 before the Canadians won 25-21. Canada took a two sets to one advantage with a 25-17 victory before the Chinese forced a deciding by eking out a 25-23 decision.
The winner of each of the six pools advances to the Summer Games in Tokyo. Canada will take a 1-1 record into its final match Sunday against Finland at 3 a.m. ET.
Argentina, which downed Canada 3-1 on Friday, tops the Group F standings with two wins and six points, followed by China (1-1) and the Canadians, who need the Chinese to beat Argentina for a chance to clinch an Olympic spot.
After this qualifier, there are additional opportunities for teams to qualify in their respective regions early next year.
In Saturday's deciding set, China had a chance to pull away when a kill attempt by Nick Hoag of Sherbrooke, Que., sailed out of bounds to give the hosts a 11-9 advantage. But a key dig in the backcourt by Edmonton's Blair Bann and a critical Ryan Sclater kill with Canada trailing 12-10 kept the game close.
A poor serve by Graham Vigrass put China up 13-11 before Canada battled back to even matters.
