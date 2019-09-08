Canada sweeps Mexico to win bronze at volleyball Continental Championship

Ryan Sclater led the way with 17 points as Canada beat Mexico in straight sets on Saturday to claim bronze at the Men's 2019 NORCECA Continental Championships.

Stephen Maar chipped in with 15 points for the Canadians, who took the match 25-14, 25-18, 25-12 on home soil.

"It's great to play at home. We definitely found some weaknesses in our game, so that will be important to work on, and we'd rather figure those things out now than in January," said Maar.

"We feel good, our job was to qualify, we tried to beat Cuba yesterday, but what really matters is in January."

WATCH | Canada sweeps Mexico for bronze:

NORCECA Men's Continental Championship from Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Canada will join Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico next January in the Continental Olympic Qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Also Saturday, Cuba won the gold-medal match 3-1 over the Americans.

WATCH | Cuba defeats U.S. to claim gold: