Canada improves to 2-0 at volleyball Continental Championship

Canada's men's volleyball team defeated Puerto Rico 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-21) Wednesday for its second straight win at the 2019 NORCECA Continental Championships.

Nicholas Hoag led Canada with 15 points and Sharone Vernon-Evans had 13. Jason Derocco chipped in with eight points for the Canadians, who opened their tournament Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Mexico.

Maurice Torres led Puerto Rico with 15 points.

The win brings Canada one small step closer to an Olympic berth for next summer's Tokyo Games — the top four teams at the seven-team tournament advance to a zonal qualifier in January.

Canada was supposed to open the tournament against Suriname on Sunday, but that match was cancelled when Suriname withdrew from the event late, taking away a team from the original eight-team event.