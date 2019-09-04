Canada breezes past Mexico in Continental Championship volleyball opener

Canada's men's volleyball team defeated Mexico 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-15) Tuesday in its first game at the 2019 NORCECA Continental Championships.

Ryan Sclater of Port Coquitlam, B.C., topped all scorers with 16 points and Stephen Maar of Aurora, Ont., added 13. Gord Perrin of Creston, B.C., chipped in with 11.

The win brings Canada one small step closer to an Olympic berth — the top four teams at the seven-team tournament advance to a zonal qualifier in January.

"It was a high quality of ball that we played today, very focused," said Canada's coach Glenn Hoag. "We know Mexico is a feisty team and very skilled — they can pass well. Our guys were patient and we played really good block defence, so we are happy.

"We have a couple of objectives. We want to win this tournament and qualify for the next tournament [zonal Olympic Qualifier], so we'll keep our focus on that."

Canada was supposed to open the tournament against Suriname on Sunday, but that match was cancelled when Suriname withdrew from the event late, taking away a team from the original eight-team event.

Canada plays Puerto Rico on Wednesday.