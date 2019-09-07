Canada to play Mexico for bronze at volleyball Continental Championship
Canada's men's volleyball team will play for bronze at the 2019 NORCECA Continental Championship after falling to Cuba on Friday in the tournament semifinals.
Canada's men's volleyball team will play for bronze at the 2019 NORCECA Continental Championship after falling to Cuba on Friday in the tournament semifinals.
Cuba took the match in four sets: 25-17, 22-25, 22-25,19-25 to set up a gold-medal showdown with the United States.
WATCH | Canada's men's volleyball team stunned by Cuba:
Stephen Maar contributed 17 points while Nick Hoag and Sharone Vernon-Evans had 11 apiece for the Canadians.
Canada will face Mexico Saturday for third place.
