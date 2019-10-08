Canadian women's volleyball team wins continental championship opener

The Canadian women's volleyball team beat Cuba 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14) in the opening match for both squads on Tuesday at the NORCECA continental championship.

Calgary's Alexa Gray led Canada with 20 kills, while Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., had 12.

Canada is ranked 18th in the world, while Cuba is 25th.

Canada faces world No. 39 Costa Rica on Wednesday.

The top three ranked teams not already having qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the end of the eight-team competition will get tickets to compete at the NORCECA qualification tournament in January in the Dominican Republic.