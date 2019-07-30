Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Women's volleyball intercontinental Olympic qualification

Volleyball·Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: Women's volleyball intercontinental Olympic qualification

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch live action from the FIVB women's volleyball intercontinental Olympic qualification.

Coverage begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET from Russia

CBC Sports ·
Watch Canada battle Russia in search of a women's indoor volleyball ticket to Tokyo 2020 from Kaliningrad, Russia. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week includes coverage of Canada competing at the FIVB women's volleyball intercontinental Olympic qualification in Russia. 

 

