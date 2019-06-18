Road to the Olympic Games: FIVB men's volleyball Nations League
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the FIVB men's volleyball Nations League beginning Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
Watch Canada vs. China on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's edition of the program, we feature coverage of the FIVB men's volleyball Nations League match between Canada and China from Hoffman Estates, Ill., beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.