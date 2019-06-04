Road to the Olympic Games: FIVB men's volleyball Nations League
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the FIVB men's volleyball Nations League.
Coverage begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's edition of the program, we feature coverage of the FIVB men's volleyball Nations League match between Canada and Australia from Ottawa.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.