Watch Road to the Olympic Games: FIVB men's volleyball World Cup

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the FIVB men's volleyball World Cup in Hiroshima, Japan.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the Canada compete at the FIVB men's volleyball World Cup in Hiroshima, Japan.

