Road to the Olympic Games: Men's volleyball intercontinental Olympic qualification
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch live action from the FIVB men's volleyball intercontinental Olympic qualification.
Coverage begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
Click on the video player below to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
This week includes coverage of Canada taking on host China at the FIVB men's volleyball intercontinental Olympic qualification.