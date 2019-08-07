Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Men's volleyball intercontinental Olympic qualification

Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch live action from the FIVB men's volleyball intercontinental Olympic qualification.

Coverage begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch Canada compete for a Tokyo 2020 men's volleyball berth in China. 0:00

Click on the video player below to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week includes coverage of Canada taking on host China at the FIVB men's volleyball intercontinental Olympic qualification.

 

